HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says the fire department airlifted a 25-year-old hiker from an access trail in Laie on Tuesday, April 20.

EMS officials say the hiker was suffering from apparent dehydration.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

The incident occurred around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to EMS.

The 25-year-old was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.