Hiker taken to hospital after local mountain bikers find him suffering from severe dehydration

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man, believed to be in his 60s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a group of mountain bikers found him to be disoriented near the backside of Mililani Cemetery.

It happened at around 2:25 p.m.

The man, who Emergency Medical Services determined to be a lost hiker, was found to be suffering from severe dehydration. He was evaluated and taken to the emergency room for treatment.

It is unclear how long the hiker was lost. No additional details are available at this time.