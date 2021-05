HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 29-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition after falling approximately 30 feet near Maunawili Falls on Saturday, May 15, according to Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to EMS, the hiker suffered serious injuries from the fall.

A 25-year-old California man died after apparently slipping at Maunawili Falls in February 2021.