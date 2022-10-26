HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thanks to a good Samaritan who called 911, the Honolulu Fire Department was able to rescue a hiker who was injured.

At 10:57 a.m., 911 received a phone call that a 69-year-old female hiker had injured her ankle after a fall.

She was stranded on the trail unable to descend on her own when the by-stander found her and immediately contacted rescue services.

HFD sent five units and after the first unit arrived on the scene at 11:03 a.m., rescuers ascended by foot while the rest of the team prepped a secure landing zone at Diamond Head State Monument Park.

HFD released tips on how to ensure your safety while enjoying O’ahu’s gorgeous natural environment.

Most importantly, hikers should always have their cell phones on them. This ensures you are able to contact help either from friends and family or from 911. If you are on an extended hike, HFD suggested that an extra battery pack may be needed.

Always stay hydrated and always prepare for the worst case scenario. It is better to be safe than sorry.

Do not exceed your physical capabilities. Many of us do not really know what we are capable of doing and what will cause an injury. Take the time to get to know your limitations and take precautions when needed.

Finally, the trails are there for a reason. Remain on the trails and try to avoid the road less travelled.