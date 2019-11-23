Hiker rescued in Wailua on Friday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Kauai firefighters found a missing hiker in Wailua on Friday.

Firefighters were notified at approximately 7:50 a.m. of a missing Utah hiker in the Keahua Arboretum.

Crews found the missing hiker’s rental car at the first crossing near Kuamoo Road in the Keahua Arboretum.

After an aerial survey, the hiker was located atop a waterfall on Powerline Trail at about noon.

The hiker was airlifted to a landing area at the Keahua Arboretum.

He was not injured.

He was escorted his rental vehicle.

Fire crews left the area at about 1:30 p.m.