Hiker rescued from Makaleha Falls Trail

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters responded to a call of a lost hiker on Thursday afternoon on Makaleha Falls Trail in Kapaa.

At about 3 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters received a call from concerned citizens about a female hiker on the Makaleha Falls Trail, as heavy rains persisted during a flash flood advisory. According to a preliminary report, the 30-year-old female resident was last seen about ¾ of a mile from Makaleha Falls.

Because of the weather conditions and limited visibility, Rescue 3 aboard Air 1 waited until the weather cleared before their search. 

At 3:30 p.m., Police Dispatch received a call that female hiker was lost. At about 4:50 p.m., Rescue 3 aboard Air 1 spotted the hiker across the river and set up a short-haul line to retrieve her.

She was later dropped off at Kapahi Park to awaiting medical and fire personnel. No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

84° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 84° 66°

Saturday

82° / 67°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 82° 67°

Sunday

82° / 68°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 82° 68°

Monday

79° / 67°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 79° 67°

Tuesday

80° / 67°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 68°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 80° 68°

Thursday

81° / 68°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 81° 68°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

76°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

74°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

73°

8 PM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

9 PM
Clear
0%
72°

71°

10 PM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

11 PM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

69°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
69°

68°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

68°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
68°

67°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
67°

67°

6 AM
Sunny
10%
67°

69°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

74°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
76°

78°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
78°

80°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
80°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

Trending Stories