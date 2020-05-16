Hiker rescued from Makaleha Falls Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Firefighters responded to a call of a lost hiker on Thursday afternoon on Makaleha Falls Trail in Kapaa.

At about 3 p.m. on Thursday, firefighters received a call from concerned citizens about a female hiker on the Makaleha Falls Trail, as heavy rains persisted during a flash flood advisory. According to a preliminary report, the 30-year-old female resident was last seen about ¾ of a mile from Makaleha Falls.

Because of the weather conditions and limited visibility, Rescue 3 aboard Air 1 waited until the weather cleared before their search.

At 3:30 p.m., Police Dispatch received a call that female hiker was lost. At about 4:50 p.m., Rescue 3 aboard Air 1 spotted the hiker across the river and set up a short-haul line to retrieve her.

She was later dropped off at Kapahi Park to awaiting medical and fire personnel. No injuries were reported.