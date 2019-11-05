Hiker rescued from Kauai cliff

Firefighters rescued a hiker in distress Sunday afternoon from a cliffside near Polihale State Park.

Waimea firefighters were notified of the incident shortly after 3 p.m., when a 35-year-old man reportedly fell about 12 feet off the top of a cliff, then fell another 20 feet below.

Firefighters arrived at Polihale State Park at the base of the mountain where a bystander pointed towards the location of the injured man.

The man could not be airlifted out due to the unsafe location and conditions of the terrain. Firefighters used rope rescue equipment to climb up the mountain. The man was found to have serious injuries to his leg, chest, and back.

Firefighters secured the man and safely lowered him a total of 80 feet to the ground.

He was airlifted to awaiting AMR medics near the park’s entrance. He was then transported to Wilcox Hospital for further treatment.