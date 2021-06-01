Hiker rescued after venturing off Makapuu Lighthouse Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 34-year-old woman was airlifted by Honolulu firefighters after allegedly venturing off Makapuu Lighthouse Trail and sustaining an injury to her left ankle that made her unable to walk.

Firefighters arrived on scene shortly after receiving a 9-1-1 call for an injured hiker at 6:59 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

According to HFD, the caller stated that they were at the top of the trail but decided to venture off and head down to the tide pools at the ocean’s edge.

The firefighters were able to reach the woman on foot, but after hiking for 30 minutes with 3

others and a dog, she injured her left ankle as she tried to descend the steep and rocky embankment.

She was airlifted to a landing zone near Sandy Beach Park and transferred to EMS for further care.

The other three hikers and dog who were on the trail with her made their way down on their own.

HFD is urging hikers to remain on established trails when possible and follow warning signs that may be posted. Hikers are also encouraged to assess their capabilities and level of experience before starting a hike.

