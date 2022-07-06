HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) crews rescued a woman who ventured off the Kapalama Loop Trail and got lost. They received the 911 call at approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Dozens of crews responded to this emergency, with the first unit arriving at the trailhead and the second unit securing a landing zone near the Nuuanu Pali Board of Water Supply pumping station.

On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The hiker was airlifted to the nearby landing zone, where she declined medical attention.

There were no reports of injuries.

HFD advises hikers to stay on the trail to reduce their chances of getting lost or injured. Follow these safety tips next time you go hiking.