Hiker injures knee on Haiku Stairs

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 24-year-old hiker injured his knee on Haiku Stairs, also known as Stairway to Heaven, on Saturday, April 3, according to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD).

HFD officials first received a 911 call that reported the injured hiker around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to HFD, rescue specialists were airlifted and inserted near the summit and location of the hiker. The 24-year-old had been hiking since 7 a.m., HFD said.

HFD officials made contact with the 24-year-old at 3:04 p.m. before airlifting him and a female partner to a landing zone near Kaneohe District Park.

Care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 4:08 p.m.

EMS officials said, the 24-year-old had apparently fallen while hiking. He was brought to a hospital in stable condition.