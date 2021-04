HONOLULU (KHON2) — A hiker was injured in a rockfall at the base of the waterfall at Lulumahu Falls in Nuuanu on Thursday, April 29, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.

The condition of the hiker and the size of the rockfall are not yet known.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources, Honolulu Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services have all been notified and are responding to the scene.