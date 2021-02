HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after apparently falling down the side of a mountain near Maunawili Falls on Thursday, Feb. 11, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

EMS officials said, first responders gave advanced life support to the patient around 3:30 p.m.

The 20-year-old was transported to a local area hospital in critical condition.