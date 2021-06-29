Hiker hospitalized on Kauai after 30-foot fall in Wailua

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 35-year-old woman was hospitalized after she fell 30 feet off Kauai’s Sleeping Giant Trail in Wailua on Tuesday, June 29.

The incident occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Kauai Fire Department (KFD), and the woman was with her father and brother on the hike.

Firefighters arrived and made contact with the hiker’s father through cellphone at 10:30 a.m. before KFD personnel located the party about one mile into the trail.

The 35-year-old woman was exhibiting signs of a concussion after she slipped and fell, KFD said. The woman had apparently fallen off of the trail and onto a ledge.

The hiker was retrieved by KFD’s Air 1 rescue helicopter from the ledge at 11:20 a.m. before she was transported to a landing zone in the Wailua House Lots.

American Medical Response treated the woman and later transported her to a hospital.