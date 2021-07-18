Hiker hospitalized for severe dehydration after being lost on trail for 2 days

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man, believed to be in his 60s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition after a group of mountain bikers found him to be disoriented near Mililani Mauka Trail.

The Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 9-1-1 call for the hiker at around 1 p.m.

Four firefighting units, staffed with 11 personnel, responded to the scene.

The first firefighters to arrive hiked up the trail on foot, while the other units performed an aerial search.

The fire department found the man at 2:43 p.m. He was reported to have been lost for two days and appeared disoriented.

Firefighters escorted him off the trail and Emergency Medical Services determined that he was suffering from severe dehydration. He was evaluated and taken to the emergency room for treatment.

HFD is urging hikers to follow these safety tips: