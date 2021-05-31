Hiker hospitalized after experiencing heat exhaustion on Waianae trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A woman in her 30s was transported to the hospital in serious condition after experiencing heat exhaustion on Ohikilolo Ridge Trail.

Emergency Medical Services reported the incident at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 31.

Earlier in the day, firefighters rescued an 11-year-old hiker who was injured on the Wiliwilinui Ridge Trail after she suffered an arm injury.

Fire crews have been busy this Memorial Day weekend responding to several reports of injured hikers across the state.

The Honolulu Fire Department is urging the public to assess their capabilities and level of experience before starting a hike and encourages hikers to find a trail that is best suited for them.

Hikers should also pack food and water and stay hydrated while hiking.