Hiker falls 100-feet down Lulumahu Falls Trail

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is fighting for his life after falling 100-feet off a hiking trail.

It happened around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

According to EMS, a 33-year-old man fell 100 feet down Lulumahu Falls Trail in Manoa.

He was rescued by the Honolulu Fire Department, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

