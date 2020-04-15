HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is fighting for his life after falling 100-feet off a hiking trail.
It happened around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
According to EMS, a 33-year-old man fell 100 feet down Lulumahu Falls Trail in Manoa.
He was rescued by the Honolulu Fire Department, and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
- Hiker falls 100-feet down Lulumahu Falls Trail
- “Oahu FLAG” aims to feed front line workers while patronizing local restaurants
- State officials consider antibody tests for COVID-19
- New website launched to check unemployment claim status
- State adds child care options for families