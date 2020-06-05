Hiker dies after falling into the ocean near ‘Rock Bridge’

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 56-year-old woman is dead after she fell into the ocean near ‘Rock Bridge’ on Thursday, June 4, around 10:30 a.m.

Honolulu Ocean Safety says that they responded to the scene and said that she was apparently hiking on the outside of Hanauma Bay when she fell into the water.

They got her out of the ocean, brought her to shore and tried to revive her.

Unfortunately, efforts were unsuccessful and the woman died.

The surf was said to be four to six feet. It’s not known at this time if the woman was hit by a wave before falling into the ocean.

THE LATEST ON KHON2