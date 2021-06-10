Hiker airlifted from Waianae trail after reportedly vomiting several times

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted an individual from the Kumaipo Loop Trail in Waianae Valley on Thursday, June 10, after the hiker reportedly vomited several times and was found very weak.

HFD says a 911 call came in at 5:21 p.m. Thursday for a hiker in distress and the caller’s location was pinged to about two miles from the trailhead.

Firefighters first arrived at the scene at 5:39 p.m. before HFD’s Air 1 helicopter inserted a rescue specialist at the hiker’s location.

Contact was made with the individual at 6:11 p.m. and HFD said, “the hiker was found very weak.” HFD reported that the hiker had vomited several times before rescuers arrived and was not able to make it off the trail.

HFD airlifted the hiker to a landing zone at Kaneaki Neighborhood Park and transferred care to Emergency Medical Services at 6:26 p.m. Fire officials say that the hiker was then transported to a hospital in stable condition.

Fire officials did not provide an age or description for the ailing hiker and said other hikers in the individual’s group were able to safely exit the trail on their own.

The incident concluded with no reports of injuries, according to HFD.