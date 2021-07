HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 54-year-old woman was hospitalized after she injured her knee while hiking the Maunawili Falls Trail on Tuesday, July 6, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

EMS said the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and the woman was hospitalized in stable condition.

FILE – A hiker being airlifted from Maunawili Falls Trail, Oahu, Hawaii, July 6, 2021. (Donard Sonada photo)

FILE – A hiker being airlifted from Maunawili Falls Trail, Oahu, Hawaii, July 6, 2021. (Donard Sonada photo)

The patient was airlifted via helicopter from the trail to EMS. Medical officials applied treatment to the woman before transporting her to an area hospital.