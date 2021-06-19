Hiker airlifted from Ka’au Crater Trail after falling over 25 feet

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted a 34-year-old woman from the Ka’au Crater Trail in Palolo on Saturday, June 19, after the hiker injured her back during a 25- to 30-foot fall near a waterfall.

HFD says a 911 call came in at 2:11 p.m. Saturday to report the injured hiker.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:16 p.m. before the HFD Air 1 rescue helicopter transported fire and rescue personnel to the patient’s location.

Air 1 inserted HFD personnel at the patient’s location at 2:53 p.m., where they performed spinal motion restriction protocols and packaged her for transport.

The 34-year-old woman was airlifted to a landing zone and HFD transferred patient care to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at 3:19 p.m.

The hiker was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, according to EMS.