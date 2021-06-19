Hiker airlifted from Ka’au Crater Trail after falling over 25 feet

Local News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Ka’au Crater, Palolo, Hawaii, Nov. 5, 2017.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) airlifted a 34-year-old woman from the Ka’au Crater Trail in Palolo on Saturday, June 19, after the hiker injured her back during a 25- to 30-foot fall near a waterfall.

HFD says a 911 call came in at 2:11 p.m. Saturday to report the injured hiker.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 2:16 p.m. before the HFD Air 1 rescue helicopter transported fire and rescue personnel to the patient’s location.

Air 1 inserted HFD personnel at the patient’s location at 2:53 p.m., where they performed spinal motion restriction protocols and packaged her for transport.

The 34-year-old woman was airlifted to a landing zone and HFD transferred patient care to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at 3:19 p.m.

The hiker was transported to an area hospital in serious condition, according to EMS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories