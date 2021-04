HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu fire crews airlifted a 79-year-old woman off the Diamond Head Crater Trail after she suffered a medical emergency.

The incident happened on Tuesday, April 20, at approximately 1:07 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services evaluated the woman near the trailhead. She refused transportation to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

Fire crews also helped another hiker in her group get off the trail.

No other injuries reported.