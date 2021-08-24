HIGotVaccinated contest has a new winner

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health announced their new “Vax Da Max” contest winner, the first of four prize packages made for their #HIGotVaccinated incentive program.

According to DOH, Jonathan Morris has won a $400 McDonald’s Arch Card, as well as a “My McDonald’s Rewards points,” loaded with a 100,000 points-a new loyalty program available on McDonald’s mobile app.

This program was created last year, by the state, in partnership with different community businesses, to encourage Hawai’i residents to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Miles Ichinose, a McDonald’s of Hawaii Owner & Operator said “One of the best things you can do

for yourself to help in not getting COVID is to get the vaccine.” “We think that it not only helps

yourself, but it helps your family and it helps your community too, so please do it if you can.”

Other prizes includes a $125 Papa John Prize Pack and new winners from this contest are being selected to win a cash prize from American Savings Bank valued at $5,000.

DOH received 1,500 entries which will be verified by their department, before they contact all winners to verify their eligibility. An announcement of the new winners will be made later this week.

The “Hana Hou Round” of the #HIGOTVaccinated contest will end on Aug. 31.