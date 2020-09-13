WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A brush fire broke out on Highway 190 on Saturday, Sept. 12, around 3:30 p.m.
[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]
The Hawaii Fire Department reported that they responded to the fire, which is located between Old Saddle Road and Waikoloa Road junctions.
Ninety percent of the fire has been contained.
Highway 190 was temporarily closed due to the fire, but it was later reopened.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Hawaii County Mayor Kim calls for removal of state veterans home administrators
- Lieutenant governor feeling okay after testing positive for COVID
- Light trade winds are lingering for a while
- Firefighters responded to a building fire on Sand Island
- Highway 190 brush fire on Big Island 90 percent contained