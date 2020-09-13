Highway 190 brush fire on Big Island 90 percent contained

WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A brush fire broke out on Highway 190 on Saturday, Sept. 12, around 3:30 p.m.

The Hawaii Fire Department reported that they responded to the fire, which is located between Old Saddle Road and Waikoloa Road junctions.

Ninety percent of the fire has been contained.

Highway 190 was temporarily closed due to the fire, but it was later reopened.

