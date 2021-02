HONOLULU (KHON2) — Big Island police closed highway 19 sunday afternoon following an apparent traffic accident.

The Hawaii Police Department says the highway was closed in both directions near Honomu. A detour route currently remains unavailable and the road is expected to be closed for several hours.

Drivers are advised to use Saddle Road during this time.