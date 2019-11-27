Highway 132 on Hawaii Island reopening tomorrow at noon

More than a year and a half after being covered by lava, Highway 132 in Pahoa will reopen tomorrow at noon. The major thoroughfare in lower Puna was inundated by the 2018 lava flow, spreading over a 1.6 mile section of the upper area of the highway, and another 1.5 mile stretch in the lower portion.

Crews excavated 109,000 cubic yards of lava rock, repaved and re-striped the road, markers and signs. The project also restored an 1100 foot section of government beach road near Four Corners. It cost $6.5 million, which can be reimbursed by the Federal Highway Administration.