Canva

Highest-paying jobs in Honolulu

Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Honolulu, HI, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.

In Honolulu, the annual mean wage is $57,060 or 6.7% higher than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $267,020. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

Skycolors // Shutterstock

#50. Commercial pilots

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $101,890

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,870

– Employment: 37,830

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Springfield, MA-CT ($164,720)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($139,920)

— Jackson, MS ($136,010)

ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#49. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $101,910

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,690

– Employment: 11,020

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($147,800)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($146,430)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($138,680)

David Bibo // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $102,760

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 780

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,340

– Employment: 271,020

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($150,080)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#47. Purchasing managers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $103,370

– #162 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $128,400

– Employment: 72,100

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)

— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)

SofikoS // Shutterstock

#46. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $104,610

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,780

– Employment: 72,790

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($126,850)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,880)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($115,280)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#45. Real estate brokers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $105,290

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,450

– Employment: 42,730

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($120,210)

— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($118,170)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($116,740)

Austin Community College // Flickr

#44. Veterinarians

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $105,350

– #110 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170

National

– Annual mean salary: $104,820

– Employment: 74,540

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)

— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)

U.S. Department of State // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Atmospheric and space scientists

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $106,350

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $97,160

– Employment: 9,290

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($135,520)

— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($120,170)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($119,660)

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#42. Registered nurses

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $106,550

– #12 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,840

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,460

– Employment: 2,982,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($138,000)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($134,000)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#41. Computer and information research scientists

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $107,780

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $127,460

– Employment: 30,780

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)

— Boulder, CO ($147,890)

— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)

Pixabay

#40. Compensation and benefits managers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $108,160

– #60 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $134,210

– Employment: 16,900

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)

— New Haven, CT ($179,310)

rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#39. Training and development managers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $108,300

– #71 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,470

– Employment: 38,510

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)

U.S. Air Force

#38. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $108,390

– #18 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,010

– Employment: 69,590

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($180,200)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,350)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($170,570)

Canva

#37. Podiatrists

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $108,490

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $142,680

– Employment: 9,770

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)

— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)

— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)

TopRank Online Marketing // Flickr

#36. Marketing managers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $109,850

– #198 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560

National

– Annual mean salary: $149,200

– Employment: 263,680

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)

— Boulder, CO ($183,460)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#35. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $110,290

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,430

– Employment: 31,800

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($151,520)

— College Station-Bryan, TX ($149,560)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,520)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#34. Lodging managers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $110,620

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,570

– Employment: 38,340

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($110,620)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,250)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($97,090)

Rappaport Center // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Lawyers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $110,660

– #177 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,780

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,300

– Employment: 657,170

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)

Suwin // Shutterstock

#32. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $111,050

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,280

– Employment: 22,650

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,050)

— Modesto, CA ($109,570)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,100)

Canva

#31. Sales managers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $111,100

– #271 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,390

National

– Annual mean salary: $141,690

– Employment: 402,600

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)

— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#30. Human resources managers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $112,070

– #156 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 500

National

– Annual mean salary: $129,570

– Employment: 154,800

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)

Kzenon // Shutterstock

#29. Optometrists

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $113,010

– #109 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 130

National

– Annual mean salary: $122,980

– Employment: 39,420

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)

— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)

Prath // Shutterstock

#28. Detectives and criminal investigators

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $113,690

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,030

– Employment: 105,620

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($125,850)

— Anchorage, AK ($122,370)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,130)

Wikimedia Commons

#27. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $113,930

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,450

– Employment: 113,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390)

— Jefferson City, MO ($118,920)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)

NTNU // Flickr

#26. Natural sciences managers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $114,950

– #81 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 190

National

– Annual mean salary: $145,450

– Employment: 67,720

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)

USACE NY // Flickr

#25. Construction managers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $116,540

– #40 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,710

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,000

– Employment: 293,380

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)

— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)

Bureau of Land Management // Flickr

#24. Petroleum engineers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $116,990

– #32 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,780

– Employment: 32,620

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($191,370)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($183,190)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($179,240)

IBM Research // Flickr

#23. Aerospace engineers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $117,110

– #24 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,220

– Employment: 63,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)

SeventyFour // Shutterstock

#22. Computer hardware engineers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $117,620

– #29 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 67,880

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)

Csomos Attila // Shutterstock

#21. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $118,440

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350

– Employment: 29,200

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($207,900)

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($170,220)

— Midland, TX ($165,590)

Ohiodominican // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Physician assistants

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $119,660

– #68 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,410

– Employment: 120,090

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($161,370)

— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)

— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)

Pixabay

#19. General and operations managers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $120,190

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,650

National

– Annual mean salary: $123,030

– Employment: 2,400,280

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)

— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)

Burben // Shutterstock

#18. Air traffic controllers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $122,190

– #19 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 180

National

– Annual mean salary: $120,140

– Employment: 22,090

– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($151,660)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($146,950)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($142,990)

indukas // Shutterstock

#17. Physicists

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $122,920

– #23 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $131,080

– Employment: 16,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($193,150)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($164,420)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($161,640)

KSai23 // Shutterstock

#16. Chiropractors

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $125,660

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $85,010

– Employment: 35,010

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($160,330)

— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($149,580)

— Reno, NV ($140,260)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#15. Nurse practitioners

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $126,210

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $111,840

– Employment: 200,600

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)

Canva

#14. Financial managers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $126,580

– #146 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,230

National

– Annual mean salary: $147,530

– Employment: 654,790

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#13. Education administrators, postsecondary

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $127,690

– #38 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $112,400

– Employment: 144,880

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)

— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)

Almonroth // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Computer and information systems managers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $130,120

– #143 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 870

National

– Annual mean salary: $156,390

– Employment: 433,960

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)

Grace Nichols // U.S. Air Force

#11. Pharmacists

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $130,850

– #107 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,360

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,510

– Employment: 311,200

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Tyler, TX ($161,790)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#10. Medical and health services managers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $137,930

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,160

– Employment: 394,910

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)

Pixabay

#9. Architectural and engineering managers

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $142,080

– #105 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760

National

– Annual mean salary: $152,930

– Employment: 194,250

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)

— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)

— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)

Canva

#8. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $146,730

– #15 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $121,620

– Employment: 201,920

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)

— Jackson, MS ($185,500)

— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)

Canva

#7. Pediatricians, general

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $181,840

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 160

National

– Annual mean salary: $184,410

– Employment: 29,740

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rockford, IL ($277,390)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)

— Chico, CA ($270,550)

Maurizio Pesce // flickr

#6. Chief executives

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $192,050

– #126 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 770

National

– Annual mean salary: $193,850

– Employment: 205,890

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)

— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)

— Midland, TX ($258,760)

Canva

#5. Nurse anesthetists

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $198,530

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 90

National

– Annual mean salary: $181,040

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Toledo, OH ($266,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)

Canva

#4. Dentists, general

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $205,630

– #79 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $178,260

– Employment: 110,730

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Burlington, NC ($278,360)

— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)

— Longview, TX ($272,440)

Canva

#3. Family medicine physicians

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $249,010

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $213,270

– Employment: 109,370

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Racine, WI ($286,030)

— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)

— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)

Canva

#2. General internal medicine physicians

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $249,710

– #21 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $201,440

– Employment: 44,610

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)

— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)

— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)

Unsplash

#1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists

Urban Honolulu, HI

– Annual mean salary: $267,020

– #39 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $252,040

– Employment: 36,270

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Wausau, WI ($285,230)

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)

— Asheville, NC ($284,780)