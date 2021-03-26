Canva
Highest-paying jobs in Honolulu
Stacker collected information on the highest-paying jobs in Honolulu, HI, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2019.
In Honolulu, the annual mean wage is $57,060 or 6.7% higher than national mean of $53,490, while the highest-paying occupation makes $267,020. Read on to see which jobs make the list.
#50. Commercial pilots
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $101,890
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,870
– Employment: 37,830
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Springfield, MA-CT ($164,720)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($139,920)
— Jackson, MS ($136,010)
#49. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $101,910
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 240
National
– Annual mean salary: $102,690
– Employment: 11,020
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($147,800)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($146,430)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($138,680)
#48. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $102,760
– #98 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 780
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,340
– Employment: 271,020
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($150,080)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($143,890)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($138,820)
#47. Purchasing managers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $103,370
– #162 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $128,400
– Employment: 72,100
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($171,560)
— Morgantown, WV ($163,830)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($160,620)
#46. Diagnostic medical sonographers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $104,610
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,780
– Employment: 72,790
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($126,850)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($118,880)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($115,280)
#45. Real estate brokers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $105,290
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,450
– Employment: 42,730
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($120,210)
— Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($118,170)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($116,740)
#44. Veterinarians
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $105,350
– #110 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $104,820
– Employment: 74,540
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sherman-Denison, TX ($210,960)
— Lubbock, TX ($176,730)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($161,230)
#43. Atmospheric and space scientists
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $106,350
– #10 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $97,160
– Employment: 9,290
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($135,520)
— Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($120,170)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($119,660)
#42. Registered nurses
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $106,550
– #12 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,460
– Employment: 2,982,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($140,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($138,000)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($134,000)
#41. Computer and information research scientists
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $107,780
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $127,460
– Employment: 30,780
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,160)
— Boulder, CO ($147,890)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($146,790)
#40. Compensation and benefits managers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $108,160
– #60 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $134,210
– Employment: 16,900
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($181,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($179,430)
— New Haven, CT ($179,310)
#39. Training and development managers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $108,300
– #71 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,470
– Employment: 38,510
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($168,900)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,850)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($152,380)
#38. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $108,390
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $82,010
– Employment: 69,590
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($180,200)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($179,350)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($170,570)
#37. Podiatrists
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $108,490
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $142,680
– Employment: 9,770
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($222,760)
— Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI ($206,190)
— Scranton–Wilkes-Barre–Hazleton, PA ($200,200)
#36. Marketing managers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $109,850
– #198 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 560
National
– Annual mean salary: $149,200
– Employment: 263,680
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($199,710)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($188,810)
— Boulder, CO ($183,460)
#35. Computer science teachers, postsecondary
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $110,290
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,430
– Employment: 31,800
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tuscaloosa, AL ($151,520)
— College Station-Bryan, TX ($149,560)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,520)
#34. Lodging managers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $110,620
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,570
– Employment: 38,340
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($110,620)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,250)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($97,090)
#33. Lawyers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $110,660
– #177 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,780
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,300
– Employment: 657,170
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($218,420)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($188,910)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($179,590)
#32. Electrical and electronics repairers, powerhouse, substation, and relay
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $111,050
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,280
– Employment: 22,650
– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,050)
— Modesto, CA ($109,570)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,100)
#31. Sales managers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $111,100
– #271 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $141,690
– Employment: 402,600
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($195,220)
— Trenton, NJ ($178,020)
— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($175,500)
#30. Human resources managers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $112,070
– #156 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $129,570
– Employment: 154,800
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($196,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($174,390)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($170,070)
#29. Optometrists
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $113,010
– #109 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $122,980
– Employment: 39,420
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($238,460)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($210,490)
— Evansville, IN-KY ($183,380)
#28. Detectives and criminal investigators
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $113,690
– #7 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $86,030
– Employment: 105,620
– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($125,850)
— Anchorage, AK ($122,370)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($122,130)
#27. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $113,930
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 310
National
– Annual mean salary: $87,450
– Employment: 113,270
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Rosa, CA ($136,390)
— Jefferson City, MO ($118,920)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($117,960)
#26. Natural sciences managers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $114,950
– #81 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 190
National
– Annual mean salary: $145,450
– Employment: 67,720
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($222,530)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($208,910)
— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($206,710)
#25. Construction managers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $116,540
– #40 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,710
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,000
– Employment: 293,380
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($160,500)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($148,140)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($146,820)
#24. Petroleum engineers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $116,990
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,780
– Employment: 32,620
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($191,370)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($183,190)
— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($179,240)
#23. Aerospace engineers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $117,110
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,220
– Employment: 63,200
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($144,090)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($139,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,230)
#22. Computer hardware engineers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $117,620
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 67,880
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($161,210)
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($149,740)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($142,820)
#21. Geoscientists, except hydrologists and geographers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $118,440
– #9 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $108,350
– Employment: 29,200
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tulsa, OK ($207,900)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($170,220)
— Midland, TX ($165,590)
#20. Physician assistants
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $119,660
– #68 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,410
– Employment: 120,090
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salinas, CA ($161,370)
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($156,250)
— Waterbury, CT ($154,550)
#19. General and operations managers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $120,190
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 6,650
National
– Annual mean salary: $123,030
– Employment: 2,400,280
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($189,060)
— Trenton, NJ ($173,050)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($167,160)
#18. Air traffic controllers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $122,190
– #19 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 180
National
– Annual mean salary: $120,140
– Employment: 22,090
– Entry level education requirements: Associate’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($151,660)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($146,950)
— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($142,990)
#17. Physicists
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $122,920
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $131,080
– Employment: 16,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, NY ($193,150)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($164,420)
— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($161,640)
#16. Chiropractors
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $125,660
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $85,010
– Employment: 35,010
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($160,330)
— Cincinnati, OH-KY-IN ($149,580)
— Reno, NV ($140,260)
#15. Nurse practitioners
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $126,210
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $111,840
– Employment: 200,600
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($175,060)
— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($160,110)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($157,150)
#14. Financial managers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $126,580
– #146 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,230
National
– Annual mean salary: $147,530
– Employment: 654,790
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($208,770)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($203,430)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($182,190)
#13. Education administrators, postsecondary
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $127,690
– #38 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $112,400
– Employment: 144,880
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Ithaca, NY ($186,580)
— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($180,620)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($170,400)
#12. Computer and information systems managers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $130,120
– #143 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 870
National
– Annual mean salary: $156,390
– Employment: 433,960
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($215,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,960)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($196,290)
#11. Pharmacists
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $130,850
– #107 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,360
National
– Annual mean salary: $125,510
– Employment: 311,200
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tyler, TX ($161,790)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($158,250)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($157,850)
#10. Medical and health services managers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $137,930
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $115,160
– Employment: 394,910
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA ($163,280)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($159,190)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,570)
#9. Architectural and engineering managers
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $142,080
– #105 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 760
National
– Annual mean salary: $152,930
– Employment: 194,250
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($203,310)
— Amarillo, TX ($198,010)
— Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island, FL ($188,210)
#8. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $146,730
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $121,620
– Employment: 201,920
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jacksonville, FL ($202,430)
— Jackson, MS ($185,500)
— Kalamazoo-Portage, MI ($184,130)
#7. Pediatricians, general
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $181,840
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 160
National
– Annual mean salary: $184,410
– Employment: 29,740
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Rockford, IL ($277,390)
— Killeen-Temple, TX ($273,770)
— Chico, CA ($270,550)
#6. Chief executives
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $192,050
– #126 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 770
National
– Annual mean salary: $193,850
– Employment: 205,890
– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($270,040)
— Sioux Falls, SD ($264,330)
— Midland, TX ($258,760)
#5. Nurse anesthetists
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $198,530
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $181,040
– Employment: 43,570
– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Toledo, OH ($266,260)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($254,860)
— Columbus, GA-AL ($247,540)
#4. Dentists, general
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $205,630
– #79 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $178,260
– Employment: 110,730
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Burlington, NC ($278,360)
— Burlington-South Burlington, VT ($275,430)
— Longview, TX ($272,440)
#3. Family medicine physicians
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $249,010
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $213,270
– Employment: 109,370
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Racine, WI ($286,030)
— Jacksonville, NC ($282,580)
— Gadsden, AL ($281,430)
#2. General internal medicine physicians
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $249,710
– #21 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $201,440
– Employment: 44,610
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sioux Falls, SD ($282,610)
— Rapid City, SD ($280,990)
— Barnstable Town, MA ($280,500)
#1. Surgeons, except ophthalmologists
Urban Honolulu, HI
– Annual mean salary: $267,020
– #39 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $252,040
– Employment: 36,270
– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Wausau, WI ($285,230)
— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($285,210)
— Asheville, NC ($284,780)