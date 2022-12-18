HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Kauai and Niihau.

The warning is set to start at 6 p.m. today until Monday, Dec. 19. According to NWS, this warning could change, drop or be extended.

NWS reported that southwest winds of 20 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are expected tonight through Monday and all areas will be susceptible to strong winds within heavy showers.

Drivers should be careful with powerful cross winds and residents are urged to bring any loose outdoor items inside or secure them properly.

For updates on road conditions and closures, you can call 808-241-1725.

For weather updates call the NWS automated weather line at 808-245-6001, or visit the NWS website.

To sign up for Wireless Emergency Notification System, the county’s emergency notification service, please go to the county’s website and click on “Sign up for Emergency Notifications.” You can also call the Kaua‘i Emergency Management Agency at 808-241-1800.

NWS asks to not call Kaua‘i police 911 unless you have an emergency.