High Surf Warning: Why you should listen to beach lifeguards before going in the water

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu National Weather Service (NWS) issued a high surf warning for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, and Maui along with the west facing shores on the Big Island.

They say the current west-northwest swell will continue to build down the island chain and peak Saturday morning.

Meaning, you can expect surf building to 30 to 40 feet along north facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai and Maui.

Surf is expected to build to 20 – 30 feet along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai.

With this warning in place the City and County of Honolulu always urge surfers and beach goers to proceed with caution when playing in and/or around the ocean water.

According to the Honolulu NWS this warning has the potential for very strong breaking waves, strong longshore and rip currents and at times water occasionally sweeping across portions of the beach.

Beach Lifeguards are stationed throughout the island to watch and monitor the waves, and when things start getting dangerous, they can advise beach-goers to avoid the water.

But what happens when beach-goers don’t listen? According to Ocean Safety, lifeguards do not have enforcement powers.

However we will put up warning tape and caution beach-goers and surfers of the dangers this warning holds.

Lifeguards can, if necessary, call HPD for assistance if they witness illegal activity or a physical altercation or disturbance.

Every year lifeguards go in the water and save people who can not handle the current ocean conditions, which is why listening to their advice can save your life.

According to the NWS this high surf warning will stay in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23.