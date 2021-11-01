High surf warning issued for north and west facing shores on Tuesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a high surf warning for the north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and north facing shores of Maui. The warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

NWS says a gradual downward trend of the current north-northwest swell is anticipated Monday evening. A larger swell will build quickly late Monday night into Tuesday, which is expected to drive surf heights to warning levels.

We’re Hawaii’s weather station, get the latest forecast and radar information here

For north facing shores, surf is expected to be 8 to 12 feet Monday night and increase to 22 to 26 feet into Tuesday. For west facing shores, surf is expected to rise 7 to 10 feet Monday night and increase to 15 to 20 feet into Tuesday.

Water is expected to occasionally sweep across portions of beaches, and breaking waves may occasionally impact harbors making navigating the harbor channel dangerous.