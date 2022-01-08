HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and for north facing shores of Maui.

There is a .high surf advisory starting in the evening for west facing shores of the Big Island.

As of 3:34 a.m. NWS reported a large northwest swell is spreading down the island chain.

Surf will reach 18 to 25 feet later Saturday, and 20 to 30 feet Saturday evening.