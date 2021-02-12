High Surf Warning in effect for north and west facing shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores of Oahu, Niihau, Kauai and Molokai and for north facing shores of Maui.

A northwest swell arriving Friday afternoon will boost surf heights above warning threshold across exposed shores of most of the smaller islands through Saturday afternoon.

The High Surf Warning will be in effect until Saturday, Feb. 13, at 6 p.m.

Surf heights of 25 to 35 feet are expected along north facing shores, with 22 to 26 foot surf along west facing shores.