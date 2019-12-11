High surf warning for north, west-facing shores of Kauai and Niihau

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for all north- and west-facing shores of Kaua‘i and Ni‘ihau that will take effect from noon Wednesday, Dec. 11, through 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12.

Entering the water in these areas during the High Surf Warning is very hazardous and could cause serious injury or death. Spectators are also advised to use extreme caution, as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline.

The warning may be extended or modified as conditions develop. For updated information on ocean and weather alerts, visit the NWS website, www.weather.gov/hfo.

For up-to-date information about Kaua‘i ocean conditions and ocean safety, please speak to a county lifeguard at any lifeguard station, visit www.hawaiibeachsafety.com, or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.