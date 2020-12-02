VIDEO: Massive surf on north and west facing shores, High Surf Warning issued

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Warning for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai and and north facing shores of Maui.

[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]

Surf on Oahu’s north facing shores are expected to reach 35 to 45 feet. Surf on Oahu’s west facing shores are expected to reach 20 to 25 feet.

The highest probability for water reaching coastal roadways and property will be early this morning as the peak of the swell and high tide coincide.

The High Surf Warning will be in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.