High surf warning for north and west facing shores until 6 p.m. Sunday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Fire crews responded to a surfer in distress call just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning on the north Shore.

The high surf may be keeping lifeguards on their toes this weekend.

This comes as there’s a high surf warning for north and west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and north facing shores of Maui until 6 p.m. Sunday.

Surf will rapidly rise to 25 to 35 feet today, hold through tonight, then lower to 20 to 28 feet Sunday along north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, and north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai and Maui. Along west facing shores of Oahu and Molokai, surf will rapidly rise to 17 to 25 feet today, hold through tonight, then lower to 14 to 20 feet Sunday.

Kauai County has issued a no swimming or snorkeling advisory for all north- and west-facing shores due to high surf and dangerous ocean conditions.