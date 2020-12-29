High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores for Kauai and Niihau in effect 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for all north- and west-facing shores of Kauai and Niihau from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service says the warning may be modified.
For updated information on ocean and weather alerts, visit the NWS website, www.weather.gov/hfo.
For information about Kauai ocean conditions and ocean safety, please speak to a county lifeguard at any lifeguard station, visit www.hawaiibeachsafety.com, or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.
