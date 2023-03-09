Barriers are seen along the high tide line at Waimea Bay, on Oahu’s North Shore.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for north and west-facing shores of Niihau, Maui, Kauai and Oahu and north-facing shores of Maui through tonight.

West-facing shores on the Big Island are also expected to be impacted.

According to NWS, “extra large to giant surf” is expected for the north and west facing shores and large surf for Leeward Big Island with up to 40 feet swells.

Conditions will peak tonight, gradually becoming stronger with the current weather conditions.

The swell will start to decline Friday into this weekend.

This warning is in effect starting now until 6 a.m. Friday, March 9.

Stay away from shorelines along the affected coasts and be prepared for any road closures in the nearby areas.

Postpone entering or leaving the channels affected by the high surf until it declines.

