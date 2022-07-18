HONOLULU (KHON2) — The high surf caused by the storm system from Darby shut down the Lana‘i ferry on Sunday, July 17.

The Maui Economic Opportunity Transportation organization helped the passengers who were impacted.

The ferry goes from Lana‘i to Maui.

MEO said about 85 people were flown from Lana‘i Airport to Kapalua Airport. MEO buses drove about 40 people from Kapalua Airport to Lahaina Small Boat Harbor and other places in Lahaina.

MEO did eight round trips.

“MEO was happy to play a small role in the Maui County operation to assist residents stranded by the ferry shutdown due to Darby,” said MEO CEO Debbie Cabebe. “We applaud the fine work of the Mayor and his administration and the Maui Police Department in helping get individuals and families back to Lahaina.”

From those who were traveling, there was a local family that went to a funeral on Lana‘i, and they needed to get back to Maui.

Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc., is a nonprofit organization chartered in 1965.

