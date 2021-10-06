High surf prompts brown water advisory at Waimea Bay

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
waimea bay north shore surfers_75093

FILE — Waimea Bay, Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brown water advisory has been issued at Waimea Bay after high surf caused stormwater runoff to enter coastal waters.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department sent out the alert Wednesday afternoon.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, animal fecal matter and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted, but if the water is brown, stay out.

Check out what’s going on around Hawaii on our Local News page

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Hawaii News

More Local News

Trending Stories