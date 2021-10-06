High surf prompts brown water advisory at Waimea Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A brown water advisory has been issued at Waimea Bay after high surf caused stormwater runoff to enter coastal waters.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department sent out the alert Wednesday afternoon.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, animal fecal matter and associated flood debris.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted, but if the water is brown, stay out.

