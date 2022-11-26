HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai’i Police Department has said that portions of Bayfront Hwy. and Kamehameha Ave. have been closed due to high surf in the area.

HPD is asking motorists to avoid Bayfront Hwy. between Waiānuenue Ave. and Pauahi St. along with Kamehameha Ave. between Ponahawai and Pauahi streets.

“High surf has closed portions of both Bayfront Hwy. and Kamehameha Ave. in Hilo and will require a detour of traffic for the next eight hours. Motorists are being advised to detour using Kīlauea Ave.,” according to HPD.

At 4pm today, HPD said that Bayfront Hwy. is still closed with Kamehameha Ave. continuing to be partially open.