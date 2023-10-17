HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for north and west facing shores of Niʻihau Kauaʻi Oʻahu Molokaʻi and north facing shores of Maui.

This includes a high surf advisory for west facing shores of the Hawaiʻi Island. These warnings are in effect through Wednesday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m.

The NWS reported that “the first large northwest swell [320 to 330 degrees] of the season will rapidly build today and peak tonight through Wednesday along north and west facing shores.”

There will be surf that rapidly builds to 25 to 35 feet along these shores with an 18 to 24 feet along those west facing shores on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

Exercise extreme caution for any beach and/or water related activities for these two days on Niʻihau Kauaʻi Oʻahu Molokaʻi, Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.