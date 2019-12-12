High surf creates dangerous conditions, extreme caution advised

Ocean Safety Officials are advising no swimming or snorkeling at north-facing beaches due to high surf and dangerous ocean conditions.

A High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores on Kauai and Niihau remains in effect until 6 a.m. on Friday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Lifeguards reported waves of up to 25 feet on the North Shore with very strong rip currents.

Spectators and beachgoers are urged to remain alert and use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those on the shoreline.

For more information, speak to a lifeguard at any station, visit www.hawaiibeachsafety.com or call the Ocean Safety Bureau at 241-4984.