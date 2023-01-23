NORTH SHORE OHAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — The waves at the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational had residents blown away, and some got surprised by the giant surf. Today, Ocean Safety remained on high alert.

North Shore lifeguard, Tau Hannemann, said “today, it’s still very large. And, so, you can be standing on the shoreline thinking, Oh, this is, you know, just my feet. But ,what happens is, since we still have very large surf, you could be standing when there’s a lull between a set of waves.”

“And, when a set does come, then wherever you’re standing, we do really just have your feet wet. It can, all of a sudden, you can be up three to four feet and get possibly over your head, which can lift you off your feet. And, that as soon as that happens, then that’s when it starts to suck you out, takes you out into the ocean where you don’t want to be,” added Hannemann.

Some of the waves on Sunday, Jan. 22 were so strong and powerful that they came up onto the main highway leaving sand and debris on the roads.

We ran into a resident, Mikie Division, who was picking up debris from the high surf. “Slippers, water bottles, a big net, a pop-up tent even…we got to watch the beautiful Eddie yesterday so had to put some time in today since I had the day off, Pick up some trash.” Said Division.

This high surf is concerning as it effects many north shore residents on all islands. Maui closed north shore beach parks for resident safety.

“As exciting as it is, it’s also kind of scary for the beachfront owners and the integrity of the road as well. I don’t have the solution, but it is definitely concerning.” Educator tax credit could become reality Ben Spalding, Oahu North Shore resident

Although residents say this is the biggest they’ve ever seen the waves, officials say this could possibly happen again.

“We don’t see swells like this too often. So, you know, I mean, I won’t, I won’t say it’s gonna be the biggest swell of the season, because you know there’s still a lot of winter left for more swells.” Said Genki Kino, Hawaii National Weather Service Forecaster.