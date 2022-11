HONOLULU (KHON2) — If you made reservations to enter Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve on Saturday, Nov. 26 you will be getting refund in a couple of days for that.

According to the City, Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve was closed due to high surf. However, the upper viewing areas will remain open.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Ocean Safety said they will reassess the area the following day.