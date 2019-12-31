High surf attracts lots of spectators to the islands’ north shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The biggest swell of the season is hitting most of the state’s north and west facing shores right now.

Although The Eddie was called off this week, it didn’t stop thousands of people from driving to the north shore to check out the huge surf.

We’ve seen some big swells so far this season but not like on Monday. Waves right now are in the 25- to 35-foot range and expecting to double in size overnight.

A dangerous life threatening swell slammed north and west facing shores throughout the day on Monday.

The swell is building rapidly in size.

“This morning behind my house the waves were probably four feet,” said big wave surfer Mason Barnes. “It looks flat as a lake and then within an hour there was 30 foot waves coming in. It’s crazy, and then it will go flat for 20 minutes. It will look appealing, and people are like, ‘Oh I can go swim in that, and before they know what they’re getting swept out to sea.”

This kept lifeguards and beachgoers on their toes.

“We weren’t really anticipating it jumping up as quick as it did when we opened operations this morning,” said Lt. Kerry Atwood of the Ocean Safety Division. “It was more in the four- to six-foot range. We were anticipating it to come up this afternoon, and it did early mid-morning. We’ve had a lot of rescues so far. It’s been an extremely busy day.”

At Waimea bay two body surfers caught in a rip.

Ocean Safety jet ski assisting and bringing the two to shore 10 minutes later.

The swell continuing to build and amaze beachgoers.

“It’s pretty crazy,” said Colorado visitor Julie Kim. “They’re out there, out there risking their lives for fun.”

As of 2 p.m. there were six rescues from Mokuleia to Pipeline.

Lifeguards warning people to stay away from wet sand and rocks and to stay behind caution tape.

There is also the potential for sets to wash up onto the highway later this afternoon as high tide approaches.