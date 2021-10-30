High surf arrives for Hawaii’s north and west-facing shores

HONOLULU ((KHON2) — The state’s north and west-facing shores will see high surf this weekend.

Forecasters say Sunday will have advisory level surf, and Tuesday will have warning level surf.

North shore wave heights need to be at least 15 feet for a high surf advisory to be issued, and 25 feet for a high surf warning.

Ocean safety officials prepare for the big swells during the winter season.

“We’ll take steps to prepare with respect to having enough personnel to staff towers and rescue ski units, if necessary,” Chief John Titchen of Honolulu Ocean

Safety. “What we’ll do is we’ll keep ski units longer hours, knowing that where we face the greater risk.”

Chief Titchen says if needed, there will be overtime.

Ocean safety reminds the public to stay off wet sand and rocks, go to a beach that has a lifeguard, and to know your limits.