High Surf Advisory issued for parts of Big Island

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for Hawaii Island from Saturday, Jan. 9, through Monday, Jan. 12, due to a building swell. Affected areas include the north- and east-facing shores of North Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo and Puna.
The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency says, strong breaking waves, significant shore-break and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous and are advising the public to exercise caution.
Other tips from the Civil Defense Agency include:
- Secure all vessels and property before conditions worsen.
- Ocean users are advised to listen to directions from Ocean Safety officials.
