High Surf Advisory issued for parts of Big Island

File – The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for Hawaii Island on Saturday, Jan. 9 due to a building swell through Monday, Jan. 12. Affected areas include the north and east facing shores of North Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo and Puna.

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The National Weather Service issued a High Surf Advisory for Hawaii Island from Saturday, Jan. 9, through Monday, Jan. 12, due to a building swell. Affected areas include the north- and east-facing shores of North Kohala, Hamakua, Hilo and Puna.

The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency says, strong breaking waves, significant shore-break and dangerous currents make entering the water very hazardous and are advising the public to exercise caution.

Other tips from the Civil Defense Agency include:

  • Secure all vessels and property before conditions worsen.
  • Ocean users are advised to listen to directions from Ocean Safety officials.

