High Surf Advisory issued for east facing shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for east facing shores on Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and on north and east facing shores on the Big Island.

The advisory is expected to stay in effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal. Shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.

