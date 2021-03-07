High Surf Advisory issued for east facing shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The National Weather Service has issued a high surf advisory for east facing shores on Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and on north and east facing shores on the Big Island.
The advisory is expected to stay in effect until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
[Hawaii’s Weather Station – Latest in Hawaii weather]
A high surf advisory means surf will be higher than normal. Shore break and dangerous currents could cause injury or death.
Due to the High Surf Advisory, the following are issued:
- Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
- Beach goers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
- Beaches may be closed without notice.
- There are no beach closures at this time.