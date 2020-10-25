High surf advisory issued after 12 to 16 foot swell hits north and west shores

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A high surf advisory has been issued until 6 a.m. Monday after 12 to 16 feet swells were reported.

The advisory marks the first North Shore swell since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Weather Service is urging beach goers, surfers and recreational boaters to practice caution when entering the water.

Swell stands at 12 to 16 feet for the North Shore and heights of 8 to 12 feet for for West Shores.

NWS says the advisory is expected to cover most of the islands.

Lifeguards and rescuers were seen patrolling beaches as crowds of surfers gathered to catch the big waves.

