High-speed rollover in Ewa hospitalizes toddler, woman

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two people have been hospitalized after an apparent high-speed rollover on Iroquois Road on Thursday night, June 4, according to EMS.

Officials say that an SUV rolled over several times. Both car occupants — a 2-year-old boy in a car seat in the passenger seat and an 18-year-old female driver — had to be extricated by the Honolulu Fire Department.

Paramedics arrived on the scene and treated the two. The boy was taken to a trauma center in critical condition and the woman was also taken to a trauma center but in serious condition.