High speed rollover hospitalizes six in Kahuku

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) – Six people have been hospitalized following a critical car accident on Kamehameha Highway in the early morning hours of July 25.

Six teens were packed into a four-door Nissan sedan traveling northbound at high speeds, when the driver attempted to pass a pickup truck also traveling northbound.

The sedan crashed into the truck as it was re-entering the northbound lane, and eventually merged into the shoulder lane on the side of the highway.

It then crashed into a fire hydrant protection bollard, but this collision was not enough to stop the vehicle. It continued along the shoulder lane before slamming into a second hydrant protection bollard.

When the vehicle collided with the second bollard at high speeds, all six passengers were ejected as the vehicle was sent airborne.

Flames engulfed the sedan, and the Honolulu Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire.

Of the six occupants, two were taken to an area hospital in critical condition, while the other four have been hospitalized in serious condition.

The lone occupant of the pickup was not injured.

At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.

If anyone has any information, please contact the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.

